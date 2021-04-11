Marotta Asset Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 266.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,137. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

