Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.99. 301,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $42.37.

