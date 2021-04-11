Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $602.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.40 million and the lowest is $580.10 million. Masonite International posted sales of $551.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Masonite International stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

