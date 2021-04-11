MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.34

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $30,843.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,671,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

