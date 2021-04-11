Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $380.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

