Matrix AI Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.12 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and $4.12 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00425169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.