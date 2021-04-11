Matryx (MTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Matryx has a market cap of $1.91 million and $120,123.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matryx has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

