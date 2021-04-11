Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading 38.4% Lower This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $192,782.86 and $2,130.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.59 or 0.99992015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00795467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

