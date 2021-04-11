MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,667.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $193,667.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.67 or 0.99893322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.90 or 0.00490747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00327688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.16 or 0.00765037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00109617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004077 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

