MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $284,886.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,610.25 or 0.99916949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00481188 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.71 or 0.00328048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00748301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00102091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004004 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

