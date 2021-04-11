MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland Buys 8,268 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland acquired 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,161 shares in the company, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37.

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company has a market cap of C$420.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.02 and a 1-year high of C$17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.42.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

