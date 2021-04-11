McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

