McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

