McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.