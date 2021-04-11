McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

