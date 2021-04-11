McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

