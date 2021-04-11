Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.25 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00006751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $770.81 million and approximately $228.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00296218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,609.46 or 0.99872206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.00797515 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.