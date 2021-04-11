Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,241 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.35% of Medifast worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $221.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.78. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

