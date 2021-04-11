MediShares (MDS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.72 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

