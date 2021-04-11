MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.81% of MEDNAX worth $100,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

