Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

