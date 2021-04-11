Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.53 or 0.00416173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,454,037 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

