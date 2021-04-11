MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head to Head Review

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -273.66% -84.56% MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.82%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.19%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 44.48 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -1.15 MeiraGTx $13.29 million 44.46 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -8.09

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.