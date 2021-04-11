Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

