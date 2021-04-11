Meme (MEME) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Meme has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $73.94 million and $5.49 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $2,640.68 or 0.04423050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.15 or 0.00484312 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

