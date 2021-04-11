Meme (MEME) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $2,602.79 or 0.04339671 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $72.88 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00490963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00029094 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

