Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,802,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,916,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

