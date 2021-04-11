Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $11.52 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $324,632.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,319,173 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

