Merculet Trading Up 32.7% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $318,511.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00297386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00731058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.08 or 0.99554096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00778220 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,316,305 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

