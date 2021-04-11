Mercury Price Reaches $0.0168 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $11,692.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00298389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00728514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.27 or 1.00422704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.00802194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018327 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

