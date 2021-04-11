Meridian Network 1-Day Volume Tops $482,692.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $482,692.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00065471 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 487.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

