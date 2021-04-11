Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $468,724.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00064242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004302 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.