Meta (MTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.