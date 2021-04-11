MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 14% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $97.87 million and $6.29 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,653,076,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,253,936 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

