Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.49 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $640,872.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.21 or 0.03584994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,142,945 coins and its circulating supply is 78,642,847 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.