Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $8.25

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $2.31 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00013772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

