Metronome (MET) Market Cap Achieves $37.23 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00005335 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $159,954.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,941,050 coins and its circulating supply is 11,607,101 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.