Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,123.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.