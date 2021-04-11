MEXC Token (MEXC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $413,796.01 and $407.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEXC Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MEXC Token has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life . MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

MEXC Token Coin Trading

