MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading 93.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $374.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 93.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005099 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000128 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00139428 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

