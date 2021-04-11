Micromines (MICRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,646.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Micromines has a market capitalization of $192,772.22 and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.