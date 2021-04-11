Micromines (MICRO) Achieves Market Cap of $189,917.78

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Micromines has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $189,917.78 and $2,828.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.