Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.85 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

