Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $68,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

MAA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $146.85. 473,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.