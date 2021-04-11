MiL.k Market Capitalization Achieves $182.19 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $182.19 million and approximately $62,195.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003859 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00713965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.53 or 0.99889462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.00806995 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

