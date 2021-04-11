MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.11 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $187.11 million and approximately $5,273.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.45 or 0.00029301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00477493 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.78 or 0.04507448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,720,949 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

