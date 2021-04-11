MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $188.13 million and approximately $15,819.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $17.55 or 0.00029122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00481653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.84 or 0.04283211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,721,163 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.