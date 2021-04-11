Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King increased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

