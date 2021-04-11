Minereum (MNE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $443.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,888,725 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

