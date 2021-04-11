Mining Core Coin (MCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,546.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $54,270.31 and $23,546.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

